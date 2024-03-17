Luxury members-only club Soho House to expand presence in India

NEW DELHI :Soho House is looking to expand its presence in India by adding two more ‘houses’ to its existing business here in the next few years, a senior executive of the global hotel chain said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The luxury members-only club -- which currently operates its 'house' in an asset-light model out of an 11-storied townhouse in Mumbai — first began operations in 1995 in London.

The company's current membership costs about ₹1.6 lakh per annum for individuals if they want to enroll for just one house (say the one in Mumbai) and ₹3.1 lakh for all-house access.

Soho House’s two new physical locations in India - New Delhi and South Mumbai, will be the next two sites. The New Delhi outlet will likely be located in the Mehrauli area where there are fashion houses, art galleries, design studios, and independent cafes and restaurants.

The announcement comes after the success of Soho House Mumbai, which opened five years ago. The existing house has established itself as a hub for the Indian creative community, offering amenities like a rooftop pool, gym, screening room, and restaurants.

The company will also launch its other format, 'Cities Without Houses' in India and rapidly expand to other cities. The global private membership club for "creative individuals", will launch this membership in six new cities including New Delhi, Jaipur, Goa, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata. "We think India is ready and has been for some time for us to expand in. This format, outside of our houses, allows us to offer special events and experiences in different cities without having a physical space. Members can connect with other 'creatives' in cities without a physical house in India as well as globally when they travel," Dominique Bellas, global membership director, Cities Without Houses, told Mint.

Cities Without Houses membership currently operates in 80 cities including North America, UK, Europe, other Asia Pacific, African, and Latin American countries and charges a membership of ₹3.1 lakh annually.

She did not disclose how much the company would be investing in building the India portfolio. The company operates an asset-light model and partners with local entities in each city, much like hotel management companies do.

In India, the number of exclusive clubs catering to those seeking a sophisticated space for business networking is small. There are a few established names like The Indus Club alongside newer entrants like The Quorum Club that compete with Soho House. Bengaluru has the Regent Club. Last week, the founders of Quorum raised a pre-series A funding round from marquee investors like Nikhil Kamath-backed Gruhas for a 5% stake.

Across the globe, Soho House has about 1.9 lakh members, which is growing at a CAGR of 19.7%, she added. "Our waitlist sits at an all-time high of about 1 lakh members. This will be the first time that our CWH membership will be available in India, and we’re excited to learn more about India’s diverse and vibrant creative scene from our members to see how we can contribute and enrich their experience across all six cities.’" she added.

The company's total members grew marginally to about 2.60 lakh in the quarter ended December, from over 2.55 lakh in the third quarter of 2023. Of this, Soho House accounted for a membership of 1.93 lakh in Q4, growing from 1.84 lakh in the preceding three months. While its Q4 membership revenues at $95.8 million increased by 24.2% year-over-year, accounting for 32.9% of total revenues, the net loss attributable to Soho House & Co Inc. was $57 million. However, it reported a 4% year-on-year growth in revenue per available room. The metric indicates how much revenue a room gives on the occupied nights.

