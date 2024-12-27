New Delhi: India’s wealthiest always travel a bit differently, seeking out locations and experiences that are less explored. This year was no different, with travel agencies working hard at sending their clients away to explore new destinations from snow-capped mountains to private islands.

Lapland, a region in northern Europe spanning Norway, Sweden and Finland, was among the most popular winter destinations for India’s elite this year. With its Arctic landscapes, Lapland offers unique experiences such as staying in igloos, snowmobile aurora expeditions, and visits to reindeer and husky farms. The cost: ₹8-10 lakh per couple for the stay and experiences alone.

An Ahmedabad-based business couple in their mid-40s opted for another snowcapped holiday destination this November: the ski resort of Courchevel in France. The couple landed in Geneva (in Switzerland but bordering France), hopped on a private helicopter, and checked into a private villa-style hotel at the ski resort’s highest altitude village, the Courchevel 1850.

Day one of their six-night itinerary was spent at a designer store selling skilling gear. The duo then hit the ski slopes on day two and later, the town of Courchevel, which is packed with at least half a dozen Michelin-star restaurants and luxury boutiques.

“Ski resorts in France like Courchevel, and Val Thorens; Zermatt and Verbier in Switzerland, and St. Moritz and Saas-Fee in Switzerland attracted a mix of celebrities and high-net-worth travellers from India," said Radhika Khanijo, the founder of Welgrow Travel, a boutique travel agency in Delhi that caters to the elite. “The interesting thing is that town centres of these resorts are also lined with luxury brand outlets like those of Louis Vuitton, Cartier, and Dior, while the après-ski scene kept visitors entertained with bars, clubs, and slope-side pubs."

Ibiza, Finland, and the Northern Lights in Iceland are also on the bucket list for India's wealthy tourists looking to meet Santa Claus and experience Lapland. Travel agencies are also seeing demand from Indians looking to go to the earth's other extreme—the Antarctic, on cruises.

Private islands and luxury wellness

Private islands also saw an increase in demand as affluent Indians sought privacy and exclusivity while holidaying.

Soneva Secret in the Maldives (which costs $8,000-9,000, or ₹6.8-7.7 lakh, a night for two) and the similarly priced North Island in Seychelles, both known for their focus on sustainability, became highly sought-after among Indian elites seeking top luxury.

These islands offer more than just seclusion; they provide a unique experience in remote, pristine locations, said Khanijo.

“India has become one of the biggest sources of luxury travellers globally, and that trend will only grow… (owing to the) increasing spending power of Indian travellers," said Priyanka Nijhawan, director of representations at Nijhawan Group, a destination and hotel representation agency that represents luxury hotel brands across the world, including the Kempinski Hotels, Baglioni Hotels, and Myconian Hotels. “Luxury travel has never looked bigger outside of India than now," she said.

Other relatively better-known destinations in South East Asia such as Phuket and Koh Samui in Thailand continue to remain popular for India’s super-rich, including for year-end holidays, she said.

“There are a lot of last-minute bookings, especially to our represented luxury hotels in Dubai, even though it is well known that it is an expensive time of the year," Nijhawan said. “On the wellness front, high-end resorts like Mandapa Bali, an indigenous Balinese village, which we represent, are offering tailored experiences that cater to the growing demand for luxury wellness travel. The rate for a night at Mandapa can be around ₹1 lakh, and it’s becoming a common choice for those seeking a more holistic, rejuvenating escape."

Among wellness travellers, Khanijo’s clients sought out resorts like Chiva-Som in Thailand (costing around ₹2 lakh a night) and Vaana, Ananda in the Himalayas in India.

“In general, people are living life to experience more. It’s not just about the destination anymore, but the experience itself—whether it's a wellness retreat or an adventure trip," said Nijhawan. “Indian travellers have become big spenders. Once they check in, the revenue generated from food and beverages alone is significant."

The luxury game

Adventure travel too took on a more luxurious edge this year, with bespoke itineraries combining activities with high-end accommodation becoming increasingly popular. Safaris in Kenya, Tanzania, and Botswana, especially, attracted Indian travellers looking for an immersive wilderness experience.

“We saw a strong inclination towards remote, bucket-list destinations. Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, and Botswana captured attention for their untamed beauty," said Riaz Munshi, managing director of Delhi-based N. Chirag Travels.

“Our clients sought out ultra-private safari camps and bespoke itineraries, with moments like watching a golden sunrise from a hot air balloon or tracking wildlife on foot with expert guides," Munshi said. “Even traditional safaris were reimagined with secluded, ultra-luxurious camps offering a serene retreat in the heart of the wilderness."

Culinary tourism also experienced a surge, with affluent Indians travelling to destinations renowned for their gastronomic offerings. Michelin-starred restaurants, private cooking classes, and exclusive wine tastings in locations such as California, France, Italy, Japan, and Spain were key draws this year among food enthusiasts looking to indulge in local culinary traditions.

