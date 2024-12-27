From igloos to private islands: How India’s wealthiest explored the world in 2024
Summary
- Koh Samui and Dubai remained popular among Indian travellers this year. India’s wealthiest, though, decided to not hold back on spending top dollar for more exclusive experiences.
New Delhi: India’s wealthiest always travel a bit differently, seeking out locations and experiences that are less explored. This year was no different, with travel agencies working hard at sending their clients away to explore new destinations from snow-capped mountains to private islands.