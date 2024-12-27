“There are a lot of last-minute bookings, especially to our represented luxury hotels in Dubai, even though it is well known that it is an expensive time of the year," Nijhawan said. “On the wellness front, high-end resorts like Mandapa Bali, an indigenous Balinese village, which we represent, are offering tailored experiences that cater to the growing demand for luxury wellness travel. The rate for a night at Mandapa can be around ₹1 lakh, and it’s becoming a common choice for those seeking a more holistic, rejuvenating escape."