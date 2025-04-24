Lodha targets ₹21,000 crore in pre-sales this year after beating FY25 estimates

Bengaluru: Macrotech Developers Ltd, which operates under the ‘Lodha’ brand name, on Thursday projected a 20% percent jump in pre-sales for the ongoing fiscal year after exceeding its targets in FY25.

The Mumbai-based real estate developers aims to book ₹21,000 crore in pre-sales for 2025-26, versus ₹17,500 crore last fiscal.

The developer surpassed its pre-sales projections for FY25, clocking ₹17,630 crore. Pre-sales, or bookings, are a leading indicator of future cash flows and earnings.



Macrotech reported a 38.3% year-on-year jump in net profit to ₹922.8 crore for the January-March quarter, according to a stock exchange filing late Thursday evening. Revenue rose 5% to ₹4,224.3 crore during the period.

Shares of Macrotech settled 3.3% lower at ₹1,320.35 apiece on the BSE on Thursday.

For the full year, Macrotech's net profit surged 78% to ₹2,766.6 crore from ₹1,554.2 crore in FY24. Its revenue also increased by 33.5% to ₹13,779.5 crore during the year. Its net debt rose by about ₹990 crore to ₹3,990 crore at the end of FY25.



“Despite significant investments in business development or land, the net debt is well below our ceiling of 0.5x debt equity ratio,” Sushil Kumar Modi, executive director- finance, Macrotech Developers, said in an interview.



In FY25, the real estate firm, which operates in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune and Bengaluru, added ten projects with gross development value of ₹23,700 crore.

Among the best

Macrotech is among the top four best-selling developers in the country, along with Godrej Properties Ltd, DLF Ltd and Prestige Group.

“Our best ever quarterly and annual performance showcases the buoyancy in demand for high quality homes in India (from) a top-notch brand like Lodha. Driven by the strength of our brand, we delivered pre-sales of ₹17,630 crore for FY25, thus meeting our guidance of delivering consistent and predictable 20% growth now for four consecutive years since our IPO,” Abhishek Lodha, managing director and CEO, Macrotech Developers, said in a statement.

“Our focus on profitable growth has resulted in strong margins and return on equity (RoE), which provides us with continued strength to grow. Our strong collections are also indicative of our capability to convert sales into cashflow in a timely manner,” Lodha further said.

