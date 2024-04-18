Made in Bihar: How superfood makhana works its magic

Sahni’s nephew Ravi isn’t worried about that eventuality and is, in fact, looking forward to the advent of the machines. “If a machine is made, we will operate it. We are not afraid at all of losing work. People will be needed to operate any machines that come, and who better than us to do it? It’s not like each and every process in the fodi can be mechanized. So, far from being fearful, we want the machines to come, so that the fodi becomes a little bit more livable for us," he says.