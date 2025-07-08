Madhav Sheth, who once led Realme to success in India, returns with a steep hill to climb
Can Madhav Sheth, who helped Chinese smartphone brand Realme emerge from obscurity in India, succeed in a market that even Reliance Jio hasn't been able to crack?
New Delhi: A new homegrown brand has announced its entry into India’s cutthroat smartphone market with two sub- ₹10,000 devices, aiming to ‘convert’ the nearly 200 million users who still use ‘feature’ phones on 2G networks.
The highlight of the launch on Tuesday wasn’t so much the budget smartphones but the person heading the venture—Madhav Sheth, once wildly popular in India’s consumer tech market for solidifying the stature of Chinese electronics brand Realme.
In his new stint as a co-founder, Sheth is betting big on converting users of basic mobile phones with alphanumeric keypads into smartphone users—a market even Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio had to change its stance on.