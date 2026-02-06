India's container sops draw interest from global shipping behemoths: Sonowal
Summary
Indian in talks with global giants Maersk, MSC, CMA CGM and domestic companies including JSW and Concor. The push will be anchored by the ₹10,000-crore five-year container manufacturing programme announced in the Union Budget, and the government is open to offering more incentives.
India is in talks with global shipping giants and domestic companies to set up container manufacturing facilities, according to Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal, as the ₹10,000 crore budget push seeks to cut reliance on China and boost local production.
