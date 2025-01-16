Maha Kumbh Mela a godsend for travel industry as spiritual tourism takes wing

“We’ve seen a 20-25% rise in expenditure compared to the previous Kumbh Melas. While many of our customers are travelling to Prayagraj from India, NRIs and tourists from around the world are also keen to explore the Ayodhya-Varanasi-Prayagraj circuit," said Rajeev Kale, president and country head of holidays, MICE, and visas at Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. To meet the demand, the company has expanded its offerings, providing yatra packages spanning two to five nights with various types of accommodation, guided tours, and spiritual activities including yoga and meditation.