Maharashtra’s expensive alcohol—following its first duty hike in 14 years—will still find takers. Here’s why
Abhinaba Saha 4 min read 12 Jun 2025, 02:14 PM IST
Maharashtra has imposed a steep excise duty hike on alcohol—its first in 14 years—but experts say that's unlikely to hurt demand for premium liquors.
On Tuesday, the Maharashtra cabinet approved several revenue-enhancing measures in the excise department, including an increase in liquor duty—its first such hike in 14 years. This would make domestic premium liquors 60% costlier in Maharashtra.
