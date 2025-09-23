Maharashtra’s billion-rupee defence fund created surprise winners—can the boom hold?
T. Surendar 12 min read 23 Sept 2025, 05:00 pm IST
Summary
Seasoned market investors have brought into the state’s defence and aerospace fund, which has to date fully exited 11 investments, and partially exited three, with four companies in the portfolio going public. What’s driving this success that other states are keen to emulate?
Mumbai: When Ravalnath Shende signed a tentative order with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders and Garden Reach Shipbuilders four years ago, his heart should have been pounding with excitement. The contract was worth ₹150 crore, nearly eight times the annual revenue of his company, Shree Refrigeration, which made specialized cooling systems for Indian warships.
