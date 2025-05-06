Who pays for cancelled rides? Maharashtra’s new cab rules stir industry debate
Sakshi Sadashiv 5 min read 06 May 2025, 03:58 PM IST
SummaryBesides ride cancellation penalties, Maharashtra’s cab aggregators policy could spark debate on the introduction of mandatory meter pricing and a surge pricing cap of 1.5 times the base fare,
Maharashtra’s new policy for cab aggregators has raised concerns across the ride-hailing ecosystem, particularly over a provision for penalties if a driver cancels a booking.
