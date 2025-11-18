Mint Explainer: Will vertical property cards be a game-changer for flat owners?
Currently, Maharashtra's land records don't include the name of individual flat owners and their share in the building's or housing society's land, giving rise to disputes and making it harder to mortgage, sell, or inherit a flat. That's set to change soon.
The Maharashtra government plans to include the names of individual flat owners in land records and issue ‘vertical property cards’ to them, stating their share in a property. The new cards will provide clear legal proof of a person's ownership, potentially benefiting thousands of homeowners, buyers and lenders.