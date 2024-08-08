Industry
Regulating real estate: Tips from Maharashtra
Summary
- MahaRERA has issued more orders for developers—on delivery dates, maintenance of bank accounts, parking space and complaint redressal.
The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) has issued several orders to protect homebuyers. These aim to spur transparency and disclosures among builders and property agents. Other states could also incorporate some of them. Mint explains:
