Why are these important?

Buying a home is the biggest investment a person makes in their lifetime. However, homebuyers have been victims of delays and unkept promises by developers. The slew of new orders from MahaRERA addresses many of these challenges. For instance, it has noted that developers have not handed over amenities years after delivering the homes in many cases. In a first, all the details and exact delivery dates of amenities will be included in the sale agreement. MahaRERA will also start a project grading system, with legal, technical and financial details, so that homebuyers can make informed decisions.