Mahindra to invest ₹12000 crore in EV business till FY27, remain aggressive on IC-engine biz
Mahindra & Mahindra to invest ₹26,000 crore in electric vehicles and conventional IC-engine business by 2030. Strong Q4FY24 performance saw record sales of 126,000 units, with revenue from operations increasing 11.24% year-on-year.
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) Ltd, India's most prominent sports utility vehicle (SUV) maker, is looking to continue to build its conventional SUV business even as it adds muscle to electric vehicles (EVs). The approach follows the company's high growth in conventional SUVs, the uncertainty of the scale of EV growth going ahead, as also the rising visibility of hybrid vehicles.