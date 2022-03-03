Majority Indians allege banks and telecom providers leaked personal data misused for fake loans: Survey

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Last month, several customers took to Twitter and other social media platforms to report outstanding loans they never took, reflecting in their Cibil report. Dhani loans and services, a subsidiary of Indiabulls, was reported to be the lender of these fake loans. The common concern flagged by most of these customers was that their PAN number was misused to issue such loans, while all other details, such as customer's address, Aadhaar number, full name etc were not genuine.

Indians have expressed concern that banks, credit card companies and telecom operators or their employees are leaking personal data to fraudsters that the former submit while availing services, shows a survey conducted by community platform Localcircles.

Indians have expressed concern that banks, credit card companies and telecom operators or their employees are leaking personal data to fraudsters that the former submit while availing services, shows a survey conducted by community platform Localcircles.

On being asked if your personal data was compromised in the last 10 years, who did you find responsible for the breach, 26% of the total 8,511 respondents reported mobile or broadband companies and its service providers to be responsible, whereas 15% held banks, debit card companies, credit card companies or insurers responsible.

“In the case of both banks and telecom providers, most people believe that those providing last-mile services are compromising information. People in the community discussions highlighted how after getting a mobile phone connection, they immediately start getting offers from alternate providers. The same is the case when opening a bank account or registering a business," the survey said.

As part of know-your-customer (KYC) formality, customers are required to share sensitive personal information, such as PAN and Aadhaar number to avail any kind of financial services, including banking services, hospitalization billing, signing up on payments and investment services providers, issuing telecom services and booking air tickets, among other things.

About 86% of the 11,521 respondents said they have shared their PAN card with banks in the last 10 years, 58% said with mobile service providers, 54% with loan or insurance agencies and 46% with digital payments apps. Respondents were given the option to choose multiple options.