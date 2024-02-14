Malabar Gold, Senco debut on Deloitte's global luxury goods list
These companies now join major Indian players such as Titan Company, Kalyan Jewellers, and Joyalukkas India in the list, underscoring India's significant influence in the luxury market.
New Delhi: Indian jewellery retailers Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Senco Gold, and Thangamayil Jewellery have debuted on Deloitte's Global Powers of Luxury Goods rankings that list the top 100 luxury brands worldwide.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message