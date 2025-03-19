Industry
Mall space crunch: Demand outpaces supply for third straight year
Summary
- Strong consumer demand, rising discretionary spending, and the growing preference for organized retail destinations were driving leasing activity, say mall developers.
NEW DELHI : Demand for mall space surpassed supply for the third consecutive year in 2024, according to a report by real estate consulting firm Anarock Retail.
