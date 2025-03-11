Industry
Malls divert more space to beauty brands as consumer preferences shift
Summary
- India’s beauty and personal care (BPC) market is projected to grow from the current $21 billion to touch $34 billion in the next four years, making it the fastest growing market in the world.
Consumers are expected to shift spending from categories such as apparel and footwear to beauty and eating out over the next four to five years, prompting retailers and mall developers to re-examine their portfolios of offerings.
