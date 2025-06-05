Kesar leads charge of the affordable mango brigade, topples Alphonso in exports
Dhirendra Kumar 5 min read 05 Jun 2025, 05:45 AM IST
Summary
Traders say the trend mirrors a broader shift in demand patterns, especially in overseas retail chains and among Indian diaspora.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
New Delhi: The succulent, premium Alphonso is no longer the king of Indian mangoes in export markets. That title goes to the humble Kesar, which has raked in more dollars than its expensive peer for two successive fiscal years.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story