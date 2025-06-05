New Delhi: The succulent, premium Alphonso is no longer the king of Indian mangoes in export markets. That title goes to the humble Kesar, which has raked in more dollars than its expensive peer for two successive fiscal years.

Alongside, there has been a rise in exports of other affordable mango varieties such as Chausa, Dasheri, Totapari, Banganapalli, Kesar, and even non-branded mangoes. Data from the Union commerce ministry showed that the trend is playing out in markets like the US, the UK, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Canada, Germany, Kuwait, Oman, Yemen and The Netherlands, among others.

Traders say the trend mirrors a broader shift in demand patterns, especially in overseas retail chains and among Indian diaspora. Another factor that has played a part is that the non-Aphonso varieties have only recently been allowed into key export markets because of changes in farming practices in India to match their standards.

“When affordable mango varieties are available, it’s quite obvious that the demand for pricier mangoes like Alphonso will come down," said Ekram Husain, chief executive officer of Essar Exports and vice-president of the VAFA Fresh Vegetables and Fruits Exporters Association (Maharashtra).

Also read | Mango wars: China grown Indian mango varieties eat into India’s exports

Commerce ministry data showed that in FY25, Kesar mangoes worth $11.48 million were exported, compared to $8.56 million for the Alphonso. In FY22, their export numbers were $6.93 million and $10.12 million, respectively, clearly showing that while Kesar’s exports have climbed, Alphonso’s have fallen.

According to Husain, the rise in prices of the Alphonso, primarily due to shipment costs, is a key reason for decline in its exports. Since Alphonso mangoes are highly perishable, they must be transported via air cargo, which attracts an 18% GST. In contrast, shipments sent by sea carry a lower GST rate of 5%, he said. “The government should reconsider the GST on air cargo shipments to support the growth of this industry," Husain added.Other varieties are mainly shipped by sea.

Alphonso farmers, however, say it is a misconception that the variety is more expensive. Pankaj Dali, an Alphonso farmer from Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, told Mint over the phone that Alphonso mangoes are typically sold by the dozen, unlike other varieties, which are sold per kg. “In terms of face value, the price of other mangoes may appear lower, but if you convert them into dozens, Alphonso comes out affordable," he said.

Dali, who has a 10-acre mango farm, added that Alphonso’s unique taste and growing popularity have contributed to its price rise, especially after receiving geographical indication (GI) certification.

Read this | Mango: King in India, no kingdom abroad

To be sure, India’s overall mango exports have also fallen over time. Total exports of mangoes, excluding sliced dried mango and mango pulp, stood at $56.34 million in FY25, down by around 6.3% from $60.14 million in FY24, and lower than the peak Alphonso mango exports of $60.26 million recorded in FY19 (no other mango variety was exported that year).

Pertinently, India produces 40% of the world’s mangoes, the most by any country, but it also has a large domestic consumption market. The major mango-growing states in India are Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka, Telangana, and West Bengal.

What about other mangoes?

Other mango varieties have also seen export gains, although the numbers are small. Chausa has grown from $0.05 million in FY22 to $0.15 million in FY25, Dasheri from $0.11 million to $0.35 million, Totapari from $0.17 million to $0.36 million, and Banganapalli from $3.02 million to $4.35 million.

Shahid Khan, owner of Royal Farms in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, toldMintover the phone that a shift in farming practices and the adoption of approved pesticides in line with standards of the US and the UK have opened export opportunities for varieties such as Langda, Chausa, Kesar, Totapari, Banganapalli, Dasheri, Mallika, and others.

“Earlier, other varieties of mangoes couldn’t qualify for exports due to the use of unapproved pesticides," Khan, who manages a 71-acre mango farm within the 1,716-acre mango belt in Meerut district, said. “That’s why Alphonso dominated the export market, even though there are several mango varieties that are tastier. Now the trend is changing, which is a good sign for mango growers across different states."

And this | From Alphonso to feni: India’s GI journey has few hits, more misses

To be sure, Alphonso mango exports stood at $60.26 million in FY19, with no other mango variety exported that year. The figure remained strong at $57.36 million in FY20, with no other variety in competition, the government data showed.

Price matters

The price gap in international markets is reinforcing this shift. In the US, Alphonso is priced at $55.99 per box (2.7 kg), while Kesar is available for about $50 per box (2.7 kg). In the UK, Alphonso sells for about £19 for a box of 12 mangoes (roughly £1.58 per piece), whereas Kesar is available at £8 per kg. Langra is priced between £8 and £9.60 per kg, and Banganapalli is sold at £7.99 per kg.

In the UAE, Alphonso is retailing at AED 18.95 per kg. In comparison, Kesar is available at AED 12.95, Langra at AED 15.95, Chausa at AED 8.95, Totapuri at AED 14.95, and Banganapalli ranges between AED 4 and 8 per kg.

The price data has been sourced from leading online retailers— aumpi.com and freshmangoes.us for the US, www.relishfoods.uk and lakshmistores.com for the UK, and www.luluhypermarket.com for the UAE.

The trend also ties into increased efforts by state governments and exporters to diversify India’s mango export portfolio. Gujarat, for instance, has aggressively promoted Kesar in Asian and European markets with support from Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) and industry bodies. Meanwhile, mango processors are increasingly turning to varieties like Totapuri and Dasheri for pulp exports.

Mango exports by market

Indian mango exports saw mixed trends across key markets between FY24 and FY25. The US emerged as the fastest-growing market, with exports rising from $22.1 million in FY24 to $30.1 million in FY25.

However, the UAE witnessed a decline, with imports dropping from $29.1 million to $24.7 million during the same period. Saudi Arabia’s imports showed some recovery, increasing from $14.6 million in FY24 to $19.6 million in FY25.

And read | India seeks wider US market access for fruit, vegetables, easy sanitary regulations

Exports to the UK remained relatively steady, falling slightly from $19 million in FY24 to $17.9 million in FY25. Canada’s imports decreased marginally from $7.7 million to $6.8 million, while Germany’s imports also declined from $7 million to $6 million in the same period.

Kuwait’s mango imports saw a small drop from $5.7 million to $5.5 million, and Oman’s declined from $5.8 million to $4.6 million. Yemen’s imports decreased from $5.2 million to $4.1 million, and The Netherlands experienced a sharp fall from $6.4 million to $3.9 million.

Overall, Indian mango exports remained nearly flat in this period, with a slight increase from $142.7 million in FY24 to $144.7 million in FY25.