From Konkan’s Alphonso to Andhra’s Imam Pasand, why are Indian mangoes losing their sweet spot?
Sayantan Bera 10 min read 26 Jun 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Summary
Centuries-old mango varieties of India are frozen in time, while the weather and the world around them have changed. A crooked nexus has turned orchards into playfields of abuse. Should one write an epitaph in memory of the beloved mango?
Samastipur/New Delhi: Bathua, a village in Bihar’s Samastipur district, is named after an age-old local mango variety. The hamlet is an oasis of calm with 700 acres of sprawling orchards, home to century-old trees and memories of a time when being an orchard owner was a measure of one’s economic and social status.
