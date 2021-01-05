2021 may be a bumpy ride for medium and heavy vehicles

Recovery in the MHCV segment must be compared with FY19, when the segment recorded its all-time high volumes, said the executive. Demand in the CV segment, also a barometer of increasing economic activity, had picked up from Q2FY20, after the lockdown was eased across the country, primarily on the back of rising consumption of essential items and production activities across key sectors including fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), auto, steel, and cement. An improvement in construction activity also contributed to the demand for tipper trucks.