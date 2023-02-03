New Delhi: Under the Bureau of Indian Standards’ (BIS) foreign manufacturers certification scheme, 29 licences have been granted to foreign toy manufacturing units, Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ashwini Kumar Choubey said on Friday, adding that no license has been given to any unit from China.

In a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, the minister said that the safety of toys is under compulsory BIS certification from 1 January 2021 as per the Toys (Quality Control) Order, 2020 issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade) under Section 16 of the BIS Act, 2016.

Accordingly, as per this order, it has been made compulsory for toys to conform to the corresponding Indian Standards for Safety of Toys and to bear the BIS Standard Mark under a licence from BIS as per Scheme-I of Schedule-II of BIS (Conformity Assessment) Regulations, 2018.

As per this Quality Control Order, read with Section 17 of the BIS Act, 2016, no person shall manufacture, import, distribute, sell, hire, lease, store or exhibit for sale any toys without the ISI mark.

Under the BIS Product Certification scheme, i.e., Scheme-I of Schedule-II of the BIS (Conformity Assessment) Regulations, 2018, licence is granted to manufacturing units to use the Standard Mark on the product as per the relevant Indian Standards. Accordingly, toy manufacturing units, including foreign manufacturing units exporting toys to India are required to obtain BIS licence for safety of toys.

“Under BIS Foreign Manufacturers certification scheme, 29 licences have been granted to foreign toy manufacturing units. Three licences have been granted in 2021-22 and the remaining 26 in 2022-23. No licence has been granted to any unit in China," said the reply by the Minister.

The reply said that a maximum 16 licences have been granted to Vietnam in this regard.

“Quality Control Order for Toys came into effect on 1 January 2021, after which search and seizures were conducted by BIS. No information regarding fake/imported toys was available till such time. During the search and seizure operations conducted by BIS, a quantity of 9,565 and 30,229 was seized during the year 2021-22 and 2022-23 (up to January 25, 2023 respectively," the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said in a statement.

“Total number of 40 and 60 search and seizure operations during 2021-22 and 2022-23 respectively have been carried out for Violation of Quality Control Order (QCO) for toys," it added.