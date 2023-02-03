29 licences granted to foreign toy manufacturing units, none to China: Govt
Toy manufacturing units, including foreign manufacturing units exporting toys to India are required to obtain BIS licence for safety of toys.
New Delhi: Under the Bureau of Indian Standards’ (BIS) foreign manufacturers certification scheme, 29 licences have been granted to foreign toy manufacturing units, Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ashwini Kumar Choubey said on Friday, adding that no license has been given to any unit from China.
