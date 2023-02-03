29 licences granted to foreign toy manufacturing units, none to China: Govt

“Quality Control Order for Toys came into effect on 1 January 2021, after which search and seizures were conducted by BIS. No information regarding fake/imported toys was available till such time. During the search and seizure operations conducted by BIS, a quantity of 9,565 and 30,229 was seized during the year 2021-22 and 2022-23 (up to January 25, 2023 respectively," the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said in a statement.