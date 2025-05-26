From DRDO to Dinosaurs: India's listed 3D printing firm makes consumer pivot
SummaryThe listed company’s new unit aims to scale up to 1,000 printers and take on Chinese dominance in toys. But is the Indian market ready for mass customisation?
Mumbai: India’s first listed 3D printing company is readying for its boldest move yet—transforming from a machine trader to a full-stack consumer product brand. Rahul Chandalia, founder and chief executive of WOL3D India Ltd, has launched Brahma, a new vertical that aims to become a design-to-manufacturing powerhouse by leveraging large-scale 3D printing for toys and home decor.