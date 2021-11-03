The industry department has provisionally selected 42 of 52 applicants with committed investment of ₹4,614 crore as beneficiaries under the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for white goods after evaluation of the applications. The selected applicants include 26 for air-conditioner manufacturing with committed investments of Rs. 3,898 crore and 16 for LED lights manufacturing with committed investments of ₹716 crore.

“Six applicants proposing FDI from countries sharing land border with India have been advised to submit approval for FDI in terms of Press Note 3 (2020) dated 17.4.20 for consideration of approval under the PLI Scheme. Four applicants are being referred to the Committee of Experts (CoE) for examination and its recommendations," Department for Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade (DPIIT) said in a statement.

DPIIT said the investments in air conditioners will lead to manufacturing components across the complete value chain including components which are not manufactured in India with sufficient quantity. “At present, there is insignificant manufacturing of certain high value components of ACs like compressors, copper tubing and aluminium stock for foils. Many other components like control assemblies for indoor units (IDU) or outdoor units (ODU), display units, brushless direct current motors, valves etc. are not manufactured in enough quantity. All these components will now be manufactured in India in significant quantities. Similarly, LED Chip packaging, LED Drivers, LED Engines, LED Light Management Systems, PCBs including metal clad PCBs and Wire wound inductors etc will be manufactured in India in high quantities. This is a huge step forward for Atmanirbhar Bharat in important sectors of economy," it added.

The proposal for the PLI scheme for white goods for manufacture of components and sub-assemblies of ACs and LED Lights was approved on 7 April. The scheme is to be implemented over a seven year period, from FY22 to FY29 and has an outlay of Rs. 6,238 crore. The Scheme was notified by DPIIT on 16 April and its guidelines were published on 4 June. Some modifications to the scheme guidelines were issued on 16 August. Applicants were given flexibility to choose the gestation period either up to March 2022 or up to March 2023. Applications for the scheme were invited from 15 June to 15 September. Total 52 companies filed their application with committed investment of Rs. 5,858 crore under the PLI scheme. The union Cabinet has given approval to introduce PLI scheme for 13 key sectors with total outlay of Rs 2 trillion.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.