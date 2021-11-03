42 applicants selected for PLI scheme for white goods

The proposal for the PLI scheme for white goods for manufacture of components and sub-assemblies of ACs and LED Lights was approved on 7 April. The scheme is to be implemented over a seven year period, from FY22 to FY29 and has an outlay of Rs. 6,238 crore. The Scheme was notified by DPIIT on 16 April and its guidelines were published on 4 June. Some modifications to the scheme guidelines were issued on 16 August. Applicants were given flexibility to choose the gestation period either up to March 2022 or up to March 2023. Applications for the scheme were invited from 15 June to 15 September. Total 52 companies filed their application with committed investment of Rs. 5,858 crore under the PLI scheme. The union Cabinet has given approval to introduce PLI scheme for 13 key sectors with total outlay of Rs 2 trillion.