A gold mine takeover highlights increasing mining-sector risk

Kyrgyzaltyn is alleged by StoneX to have sent an invoice to the trader asking for the money to be sent to an account at “Well Fargo," an apparent misspelling of Wells Fargo & Co., according to some of the people and one of the court documents. StoneX has sued the refiner for over $1 million in a London court to cover losses it says it incurred on trades it had placed to hedge the gold deal.

