From Mexico City to Pretoria, India's car exports are running into turbulence
Summary
Bad news for Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai Motor India, with South Africa exploring an increase in auto import duties after the tariff shock from Mexico last month. That too, at a time when they are increasingly relying on exports.
NEW DELHI : Just a month after Mexico doubled tariffs on car imports, South Africa is considering the option, in a one-two punch that threatens Indian automobile exports of over $2 billion.
