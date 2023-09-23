After Micron, two more proposals for fab units expected: Vaishnaw2 min read 23 Sep 2023, 06:40 PM IST
An influx of companies is headed to India for hardware manufacturing, intending to leverage the facility for chip supply. Sectors such as automotive stand to gain from cost efficiencies and a reliable, streamlined supply chain
Sanand: Union Minister for Railways, Telecom, and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, on Saturday said that Micron's Sanand plant's success would highlight India's rapid execution ability, potentially accelerating foreign investments.
