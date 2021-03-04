New Delhi: Aircraft maker Airbus SE is working on the next generation of aeroplanes that will rely on hydrogen as the primary source of power. While still in a concept stage these planes will be the successors of the company's hugely popular A320 family airplanes, and will usher in an era of clean flying said Jean-Brice Dumont, Executive Vice President (Engineering) at Airbus and a member of the company’s Executive Committee to Mint in an interview. Edited excerpts

What's the update on the development of 'ZEROe' planes?

We would bring to service zero emission aircraft by 2035. We haven't given a specific market segment because we are working on technologies to make this development possible. Our focus is to have hydrogen as fuel, as it has superb characteristics as a fuel in terms of density and other characteristics. We will however have to work on storage (of hydrogen). Ultimately we believe that every segment of aviation should be flown green.

What's the different timelines for this concept?

If I split it, during the first few years starting now, we will work on technologies behind the concept. For instance, Hydrogen needs to be stored in liquid form at a very low temperature ( about -253C). Hydrogen also has a tendency to leak and evaporate, so we need to control it. And these are technologies that we must master before launching. In the years to come, we will try to make underlying technology cheaper. We will need to demonstrate flights, find suppliers, etc. The last phase will be the development of aircraft. All this will be done by 2035.

Airport infrastructure will be key for the ZEROe planes.

We are building alliances with airport companies to prepare required technology to store hydrogen. Hydrogen as a fuel will definitely bring down pollution. However, we will need to start bringing (storing) hydrogen at the airports before the planes come in. We also need to (develop technology to) safely bring liquid hydrogen to the plane.

What's the next product you are planning to launch in near future?

Our next product is the A321XLR. The A321XLR ranges upto 4700 miles (nautical miles). The certification process is currently being monitored by authorities. We plan A321XLR's entry into service by the second half of 2023. There is a very significant interest in the aircraft, from around the world, because it bridges domestic transportation with cross continental travel. We are at the same time working on heavy improvements of Airbus A350 aircraft, which is a long range aircraft.

From a technology perspective, what are the steps taken by Airbus to further enhance safety inside the aircraft, especially after the pandemic?

Over the last few years, we have increased safety features in the aircraft. From the pandemic perspective, the air circulation inside aircraft is very pure. Of course we are looking to enhance further.

(We have also introduced) coatings on materials that are antimicrobial and antiviral, air filtering, and as many touchless features as possible inside the plane, lavatories, and areas of common contact. We need to think about the next aircraft design, and we have lots of ideas for this, but we must work very close to the medical sector for this. Such materials, coatings, touchless systems will make aircraft even more resilient to any kind of virus. This is the short term view. The mid term view is to have antiviral and antimicrobial material on planes, like the armrest, etc.

How do you foresee the aviation sector to emerge from the pandemic?

We know there is an appetite for aviation in the world. We see domestic aviation reviving, though this is much slower in Europe than in India. We expect short to medium range travel to restart (at pre pandemic levels) after the pandemic is over, but long range travel will take a few years to recover because this part is hit a little more deeply.





