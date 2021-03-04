Airbus building hydrogen-powered planes says top executive

If I split it, during the first few years starting now, we will work on technologies behind the concept. For instance, Hydrogen needs to be stored in liquid form at a very low temperature ( about -253C). Hydrogen also has a tendency to leak and evaporate, so we need to control it. And these are technologies that we must master before launching. In the years to come, we will try to make underlying technology cheaper. We will need to demonstrate flights, find suppliers, etc. The last phase will be the development of aircraft. All this will be done by 2035.