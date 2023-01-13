Aluminium firms raise duty anomaly1 min read . Updated: 13 Jan 2023, 07:46 PM IST
In a letter to the finance ministry, the Aluminium Association of India (AAI) has called for a reduction or complete removal of import duty on raw materials.
NEW DELHI : The aluminium industry has urged the government to correct the inverted duty structure on critical raw materials in the upcoming budget to make domestic aluminium prices competitive and prevent dumping of the metal in the country.