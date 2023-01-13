Aluminium firms raise duty anomaly

Aluminium is a sector of strategic importance for the country and an essential commodity for various other industries / SMEs due to its critical role in diversified applications crucial for economy like energy security, national defence, infrastructure, electrification, aerospace, automobile, consumer durables, packaging etc. The association has said that the Indian Aluminium industry is going through a challenging phase and is under immense threat by rising imports, declining domestic market share, increasing production and logistics costs. Moreover, the non-competitive energy costs and acute coal shortage for industry have adversely affected the sustainability of Indian Aluminium industry.