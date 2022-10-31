Aluminium producers stare at declining margins on high production cost: CRISIL

“Prices in the second half of the fiscal are expected to remain range-bound around current levels, supported by low inventory levels at LME and recent production cuts in Europe which may partly offset the impact of higher Chinese production. Overall, global demand is expected to contract 1-2% in calendar 2022 after growing over 5% in 2021, against an expectation of a moderate growth in global supply in the current year. Consequently, average LME price for the metal will range between $2,300- $2,500 per tonne through fiscal 2023 (against $2,774 per ton in fiscal 2022). Domestic realizations are also expected to dip in sync, as they are driven by the landed cost of imports," said Ankit Hakhu, director, CRISIL Ratings.