Amazon to make Fire TV devices in India

“Amazon will also look at sourcing electronic components from India apart from their assembly, as part of its manufacturing efforts in the country. It might take a call on manufacturing its other flagship devices later, based on how current production efforts proceed," said a person aware of the matter, seeking anonymity. Amazon is part of a growing list of multinationals looking to open manufacturing centres in India. US electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. is close to signing a pact to start assembling its electric cars in Karnataka, the state said over the weekend.