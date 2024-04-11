America’s chip renaissance needs workers

For some students, CHIPS publicity, the spectacular rise of AI and Nvidia, and evangelizing industry visitors have made chips seem exciting. Said Raygan Bingham, a mechanical-engineering sophomore: “Purdue students will do anything to do something that they think is really cool. They’re willing to put in 70-hour weeks." Electrical-engineering senior Joey Lopez co-founded a campus club for semiconductors that signed up 170 members in just two months.