America’s giant armsmakers are being outgunned
The Economist 6 min read 08 Jul 2024, 05:00 PM IST
Summary
- Why there is little sign of a defence-industry bonanza in a post-peace world
ARMSMAKING IS NOT like other businesses. It is impervious to macroeconomics and sheltered from fickle consumer tastes. Its prospects are determined by one factor—how militarily threatened its government customers are feeling. With wars blazing in Ukraine and Gaza, another on the brink between Israel and Lebanon, and more conflict looming as China eyes Taiwan, the perceived threat level as leaders of NATO countries gather for a summit in Washington on July 9th-11th is through the roof. -
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less