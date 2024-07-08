America’s giant armsmakers are being outgunned

The primes’ problems also have to do with changes to how and what the Pentagon buys—and whom it buys from. The Department of Defence (DoD) has long talked about squeezing more value for money from its procurement. Now it is actually doing something about it. Fixed-price deals are replacing cost-plus ones, whereby the state would cap companies’ profits from production but underwrite their R&D costs. The model, in which companies bid to develop a weapons system for a specified fee and bear the risk of cost overruns, has caused Northrop and Boeing, a planemaker with a large defence arm, to lose billions of dollars. The danger of over-optimistic bids led Jim Taiclet, boss of Lockheed, to declare in January that his company, which used to make it a point of pride to bag certain contracts, no longer has “any must-win programmes".