- Can an industrial renaissance make America stronger, greener and richer?
Home / Industry / Manufacturing / America’s government is spending lavishly to revive manufacturing
Back
At its apogee in the 1930s Ford’s River Rouge complex, just outside Detroit, employed some 100,000 people and produced a car every 49 seconds. Diego Rivera, a Mexican artist, painted a series of murals depicting the heroic workers and futuristic machines, working in harmony to usher in a new era of prosperity.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message