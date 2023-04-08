America’s government is spending lavishly to revive manufacturing

Indeed, the real challenge for America’s labour market may not be the creation of enough good jobs but rather ensuring that there are enough good workers for all the jobs that the government is labouring to create. Around 75% of women of prime working age are in the labour force, five percentage points below the average for the rest of the G7, a club of big, rich economies. In the rest of the G7 the share of women in work has increased over the past two decades; America is the only member to have suffered a decline. The absence of so many potential workers will only become more glaring as the population ages in the coming years. When Ms Yellen first began promoting “modern supply-side economics", she emphasised elements of Mr Biden’s agenda intended to free more women to work, including hefty spending on child care and early education. But these policies were abandoned amid wrangling with Congress.

