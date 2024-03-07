Anil Agarwal sees opportunity for job creation from electric vehicles boost

Vedanta Chairman and industrialist Anil Agarwal said that EVs use up to six times more minerals compared to conventional vehicles and if played out correctly, the need for these resources could drive up jobs in the local mining sector.

He further added that a "explore, mine and make in India" mantra by startups and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) will be an important factor in tapping the "massive potential" for job creation in the country.

"Did you know that an electric vehicle uses 6 times the amount of minerals than a conventional vehicle does? Today, 1 in 7 new cars being sold across the world is electric. And this growth will be exponential. In India, we are only starting out. The demand for copper, aluminium, lithium, cobalt and nickel is going to be massive" he wrote.

"We need to explore in India, mine in India and make in India to avoid dependence on expensive imports. There is an exciting opportunity for startups and SMEs to produce final products. I encourage all entrepreneurs to enter this sector. There is a big potential for massive job creation," Agarwal added.

Vedanta Among Major Bidders for Critical Mineral Blocks Earlier on February 29, the Union Mines Ministry said industry majors such as Vedanta, Coal India, NLC India, Ola Electric, Jindal Power and Dalmia Group were among the bidders for 20 blocks in the first tranche of auction for critical mineral blocks in India.

The ministry said received more than 50 bids for the 20 critical and strategic mineral blocks in the first tranche, which was launched on November 29. These blocks consisted of minerals such as lithium, glauconite, nickel, PGE, potash, graphite, molybdenum, phosphorite and rare earth elements (REE).

The blocks are spread across Bihar, Chattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The government has been making efforts to boost the mining of critical minerals in the country. These minerals are key components of semiconductor, batteries and solar module manufacturing playing a key role in India's net zero plans.

In September 2023, the ministry came up with a list of 30 critical minerals which are required in several key sectors including battery storage, telecom and defence.

