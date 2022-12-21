Anti-dumping duty on stainless steel tubes from China1 min read . Updated: 21 Dec 2022, 11:33 PM IST
The recommended anti-dumping duty ranges from $114 per tonne to $3,801 per tonne of stainless pipe and tubes of different grades.
The recommended anti-dumping duty ranges from $114 per tonne to $3,801 per tonne of stainless pipe and tubes of different grades.
New Delhi: The Centre has imposed anti-dumping duty on stainless steel seamless tubes and pipes imported from China for five years to remove “injury" to the domestic industry.