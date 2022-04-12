Pegatron Corp., a major assembler of Apple Inc. products, said it has temporarily suspended production at factories in Shanghai and nearby Jiangsu province in compliance with local government requirements.

Taiwan-based Pegatron makes the Apple iPhone and other products in Shanghai and Jiangsu. It is the second-largest assembler of iPhones after Foxconn Technology Group.

Production at many factories in the Shanghai area has been disrupted since March because of the Chinese government’s measures to block the spread of Covid-19.

Pegatron was initially able to continue making the iPhone when the Shanghai government implemented lockdown measures in late March because the government allowed manufacturers to keep operating in a bubblelike environment, according to people familiar with the matter.

On Tuesday, however, Pegatron said it had to shut down the Shanghai and Jiangsu factories. The company said it is cooperating with the local government to resume operations as soon as possible but didn’t give a specific target date.

