Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Industry / Manufacturing /  Apple assembler Pegatron suspends production at Shanghai, Jiangsu factories

Apple assembler Pegatron suspends production at Shanghai, Jiangsu factories

REUTERS
1 min read . 12 Apr 2022 YANG JIE, The Wall Street Journal

  • Taiwan-based Pegatron is the second-largest assembler of iPhones after Foxconn

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Pegatron Corp., a major assembler of Apple Inc. products, said it has temporarily suspended production at factories in Shanghai and nearby Jiangsu province in compliance with local government requirements.

Pegatron Corp., a major assembler of Apple Inc. products, said it has temporarily suspended production at factories in Shanghai and nearby Jiangsu province in compliance with local government requirements.

Taiwan-based Pegatron makes the Apple iPhone and other products in Shanghai and Jiangsu. It is the second-largest assembler of iPhones after Foxconn Technology Group.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial
Unlock with CRED

Taiwan-based Pegatron makes the Apple iPhone and other products in Shanghai and Jiangsu. It is the second-largest assembler of iPhones after Foxconn Technology Group.

Production at many factories in the Shanghai area has been disrupted since March because of the Chinese government’s measures to block the spread of Covid-19.

Pegatron was initially able to continue making the iPhone when the Shanghai government implemented lockdown measures in late March because the government allowed manufacturers to keep operating in a bubblelike environment, according to people familiar with the matter.

On Tuesday, however, Pegatron said it had to shut down the Shanghai and Jiangsu factories. The company said it is cooperating with the local government to resume operations as soon as possible but didn’t give a specific target date.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text