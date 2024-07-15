Hello User
Apple, Samsung phone shipments rose in second quarter

Apple, Samsung phone shipments rose in second quarter

Jiahui Huang ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal )

Global smartphone shipments by Apple and Samsung Electronics rose in the second quarter, but their shares of the overall market dropped amid competition from Chinese rivals.

Quarterly shipments of Apple’s iPhones rose 1.5% from a year earlier to 45.2 million units,.

Global smartphone shipments by Apple and Samsung Electronics rose in the second quarter, according to a closely watched industry tracker, but their shares of the overall market dropped amid competition from Chinese rivals.

Global smartphone shipments by Apple and Samsung Electronics rose in the second quarter, according to a closely watched industry tracker, but their shares of the overall market dropped amid competition from Chinese rivals.

Quarterly shipments of Apple’s iPhones rose 1.5% from a year earlier to 45.2 million units, while those of the world’s largest smartphone seller, Samsung, rose 0.7% to 53.9 million units, preliminary data from research firm International Data Corp. showed Monday.

Quarterly shipments of Apple’s iPhones rose 1.5% from a year earlier to 45.2 million units, while those of the world’s largest smartphone seller, Samsung, rose 0.7% to 53.9 million units, preliminary data from research firm International Data Corp. showed Monday.

Global smartphone shipments rose 6.5% to 285.4 million units, IDC said.

Apple was helped by a stronger performance in countries including China, while Samsung shipments were boosted by a focus on flagship models and its strategy of incorporating artificial intelligence into its products, IDC said.

Apple’s share of global shipments fell to 15.8% from 16.6% a year ago and Samsung’s fell to 18.9% from 20.0%, while major Chinese companies gained. Xiaomi’s market share rose to 14.8% from 12.4% a year ago and Vivo’s rose to 9.1% from 7.9%, IDC said.

Xiaomi’s global smartphone shipments rose 27% from a year earlier to 42.3 million units and Vivo’s shipments increased about 22% to 25.9 million units, ranking them third and fourth, respectively, the data showed.

Chinese smartphone makers continued to target lower-end consumers to drive higher volume share at a time of weak demand, said Nabila Popal, research director with IDC’s Worldwide Tracker team.

Write to Jiahui Huang at Jiahui.Huang@wsj.com

