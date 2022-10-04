Apple suppliers add manufacturing sites in US, with focus on California
- Partners of iPhone maker seek to stay nearby as pandemic makes travel to China difficult
Apple Inc. suppliers added manufacturing operations close to the Cupertino, Calif.-based tech company in fiscal 2021, a sign of how the pandemic and geopolitics are beginning to reshape supply chains.
Apple Inc. suppliers added manufacturing operations close to the Cupertino, Calif.-based tech company in fiscal 2021, a sign of how the pandemic and geopolitics are beginning to reshape supply chains.
Of Apple’s more than 180 suppliers, 48 had manufacturing sites in the U.S. as of September 2021, up from 25 a year earlier, according to a supplier list released by Apple this week. More than 30 sites were in California, compared with fewer than 10 a year earlier.
Of Apple’s more than 180 suppliers, 48 had manufacturing sites in the U.S. as of September 2021, up from 25 a year earlier, according to a supplier list released by Apple this week. More than 30 sites were in California, compared with fewer than 10 a year earlier.
Many major suppliers such as chip makers Qualcomm Inc. and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., product assembler Foxconn Technology Group and image sensor provider Sony Group Corp., added production sites in the U.S. during the year, the list shows. Apple representatives didn’t respond to requests for comment.
The list doesn’t say how much business Apple does with each company or describe what the suppliers do. It also contains clear errors such as describing Shanghai as part of Japan in one instance, so the actual location numbers may differ slightly from what the list says.
Still, two points are clear from the latest list, the first to be released since the fiscal 2020 list came out about 16 months ago. One is that Apple remains overwhelmingly dependent on East Asia, and particularly China. About 150 suppliers have operations in China, and the list is packed with the names of Chinese, South Korean and Japanese companies that supply components such as chips, screens, motors and camera parts.
The second is that U.S. sites, although still a minority, are playing a more important role. Supplier officials said the operations in California typically aren’t large factories like those in China. Instead, the operations tend to be smaller-scale production lines, test lines for new products or service-related operations, they said.
Travel between California and China has been difficult since early 2020 because of China’s Covid-19 restrictions. During the pandemic, Apple has relied more on local engineers in foreign countries and adopted technology such as live streaming to help staff at headquarters follow remotely what is happening on the factory floor.
However, the supplier officials said there were still occasions when it was helpful to be near Apple’s headquarters, especially when tests of materials and parts for new products were involved.
They also said it was helpful for political reasons to show that Apple and its partners are boosting the role of the U.S. in production. President Biden has been pushing to bring more high-tech manufacturing to the U.S. and in August signed a law that includes more than $50 billion in direct aid for building semiconductor plants.
The California moves by Apple’s suppliers are part of a broader transition in its supply chain. Apple has told some of its manufacturing partners it wants them to boost production outside China, with Vietnam and India among the countries getting a closer look.
Last week, Apple said it had started producing the iPhone 14 in India, just three weeks after it released the new phone. It was the first time Apple had started production of a new phone outside China so soon after its release.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text