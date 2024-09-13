Applied Materials, world’s No. 2 chip fab toolmaker, looks to make India hub for R&D, supplier base | Mint

World’s No. 2 chip fab toolmaker to develop India as R&D hub, supplier base
Summary
- The California-headquartered company is working with more than a dozen international and domestic suppliers to set up manufacturing in India, says a top executive
Applied Materials Inc., the world’s second-largest toolmaker for semiconductor fabrication units, is working with more than a dozen international and domestic suppliers to set up manufacturing in India, said Prabu Raja, president of the semiconductor products group at the California-headquartered company.