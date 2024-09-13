Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Industry / Manufacturing/  Applied Materials, world’s No. 2 chip fab toolmaker, looks to make India hub for R&D, supplier base

Applied Materials, world’s No. 2 chip fab toolmaker, looks to make India hub for R&D, supplier base

Gulveen Aulakh

  • The California-headquartered company is working with more than a dozen international and domestic suppliers to set up manufacturing in India, says a top executive

Prabu Raja, president of the semiconductor products group at Applied Materials, says setting up an R&D centre in India will help in faster validation of quality of materials that go into chipmaking.
Gift this article

Applied Materials Inc., the world’s second-largest toolmaker for semiconductor fabrication units, is working with more than a dozen international and domestic suppliers to set up manufacturing in India, said Prabu Raja, president of the semiconductor products group at the California-headquartered company.

Applied Materials Inc., the world’s second-largest toolmaker for semiconductor fabrication units, is working with more than a dozen international and domestic suppliers to set up manufacturing in India, said Prabu Raja, president of the semiconductor products group at the California-headquartered company.

In an exclusive conversation with Mint, the top executive, who is spearheading a $400 million investment into India announced in 2023, said the company’s plan to set up a research and development (R&D) centre in the country was taking shape and will help in faster validation of quality of materials that go into chipmaking.

In an exclusive conversation with Mint, the top executive, who is spearheading a $400 million investment into India announced in 2023, said the company’s plan to set up a research and development (R&D) centre in the country was taking shape and will help in faster validation of quality of materials that go into chipmaking.

Also read | India woos chipmakers with $500bn market by 2030, new incentives soon

“We’re working with 15 international and domestic suppliers on how they can manufacture in the country, because typically we want our suppliers to be close to us because the speed of R&D determines speed of product development, which is also why we’re working to open the validation centre because labs will be needed to validate the products and R&D," Raja said.

The $26 billion revenue company had announced the setting up a centre of excellence for artificial intelligence (AI) and data science in Chennai earlier this month. That, Raja said, was aimed at making India the hub of its R&D as well as training activities, especially involving AI.

“As much as we are enabling AI with manufacturing the chips, we also use a lot of AI right from developments, simulations and maintaining the tools, how our customer factories are run. So, we are bringing this center of excellence as a hub where there can be development and training," he added.

Read more | TCS working with Tata Electronics to build first made-in-India chips

The centre will create 500 jobs. The move is also part of its long-term plan to raise the company’s presence in India to about 10,000 people from the current 7,500-8,000.

Raja said that as an equipment supplier, the company was typically located close to upcoming fabs or rather ‘be part of’ the fabs, which is why its own set of suppliers that provide parts for the equipment it makes also be close by. Applied Materials is in discussions with its partners to evaluate locations close to where semiconductor majors are setting up their testing, packaging plants as well as fabrication units.

Co-location was essential because each of the projects could have different nodes and would require different and specialized equipment, he said. It will also be crucial for setting up its own manufacturing unit, from where it can supply equipment more efficiently, he said.

“Right now, we have manufacturing in Singapore and Austin, Texas. Depending on the incentives, on the talent, we will keep all options open," he said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Gulveen Aulakh

Gulveen covers both corporate and economy, and policy sections of Mint. She also covers telecom, IT from the corporate side and disinvestment, finance ministry from the economy side. Gulveen finds the rare mix of sectors she covers to be incredibly interesting.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.