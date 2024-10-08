ArcelorMittal urges India to double customs duty on steel to check imports

The basic customs duty should be doubled to 15% from 7.5% currently, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India's CEO Dilip Oommen said

Reuters
Published8 Oct 2024, 12:56 PM IST
India's finished steel imports from China hit a seven-year high during the first five months of the 2024/25 financial year. REUTERS
New Delhi: India should double the customs duty on steel to check imports as the country faces dumping of steel and predatory pricing, ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India's CEO Dilip Oommen said on Tuesday.

India's finished steel imports from China hit a seven-year high during the first five months of the 2024/25 financial year.

"The basic customs duty should be doubled to 15% from 7.5% currently," Oommen said at the FT Live Energy Transition Summit India.

